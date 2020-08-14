Some Theatre Company preparing for their first live performance since the start of the pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Tickets are on sale for, The Haunting of Hill House

Limited seating house - Seats located next to each other are considered companion seats (Sections 1-4, 6-9, 11-14) and are sold in pairs in order to facilitate proper social distancing expectations. We are offering three single-seats (sections 5, 10, 15) per show. Single patrons also have the option to purchase both seats in the companion section.

Some Theatre Company invites you into the dark and forbidding tale of "The Haunting of Hill House." STC is bringing together a small cast for their first production since COVID-19 brought the world to a standstill. It's time to get your heart beating once more. With a mind for safety, distance, and audience comfort, we hope you enjoy being chilled by "The Haunting of Hill House.

A chilling and mystifying study in mounting terror in which a small group of "psychically receptive" people are brought together in Hill House, a brooding, mid-Victorian mansion known as a place of evil and "contained ill will." Led by the learned Dr. Montague (Deb Elz Hammond), who is conducting research in supernatural phenomena, the visitors have come to probe the secrets of the old house and to draw forth the mysterious powers that it is alleged to possess—powers which have brought madness and death to those who have lived therein in the past.

Haunting of Hill House will be performed August 20, 21, 22, and 23.

Showtimes:

Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7pm

Friday, Aug. 21 at 7pm

Saturday, Aug. 22 at 2pm and 7pm

Sunday, Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. and 4pm

As per the state mandate, STC ask that audience members wear a mask or face shield when physical distancing is not possible. Face coverings are requested in the following areas of our theatre: entering/exiting the theatre, the lobby, and while moving around the theatre space out of your seat.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building. Bathrooms will be sanitized prior to the performance, and right after. All seats are wiped down before the show and after. All hard surfaces will be sanitized prior to the show and right after. UV lights will be used to kill air born virus particles in the eight hour leading up to showtime. The air filtration system will run during the performance.

Tickets will be sold online, in advance, to adhere to the safe state-mandated limit. There will be no paper playbills. We will provide a link to a digital program. Concessions cost $2 each (water, snack) and will be pre-packaged per the state’s rules. Please bring exact change so we can limit the handling of monies.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.