Retail sales of adult use marijuana to be permitted to begin in October

Retail sales to those who are 21 years of age or older begins Friday, October 9.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

State officials say adults who want to buy marijuana from retail shops will be able to do starting in October.

That news from the Office of Marijuana Policy.

They now have plans in place to issue Maine’s first active licenses for adult use marijuana establishments.

That begins Tuesday, September 8.

On that day, the state will release the specific number of licenses issued and the identities of those who will be allowed to sell.

An active license is required to possess, process and sell marijuana, this includes plant transfers from Maine’s existing medical marijuana program.

Retail sales to those who are 21 years of age or older begins Friday, October 9.

Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

City leader’s say that while the officers acted on the information they had at the time, it is not the City’s policy to issue no-trespass orders against citizens engaged in peaceful protest.

President Trump signed an executive order last week for the Lost Wage Assistance program.

