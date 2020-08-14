Retail sales of adult use marijuana to be permitted to begin in October

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

State officials say adults who want to buy marijuana from retail shops will be able to do starting in October.

That news from the Office of Marijuana Policy.

They now have plans in place to issue Maine’s first active licenses for adult use marijuana establishments.

That begins Tuesday, September 8.

On that day, the state will release the specific number of licenses issued and the identities of those who will be allowed to sell.

An active license is required to possess, process and sell marijuana, this includes plant transfers from Maine’s existing medical marijuana program.

Retail sales to those who are 21 years of age or older begins Friday, October 9.

