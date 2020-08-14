Advertisement

Puritan Medical Products awarded $51.2 million to increase swab production

Funding from CARES Act will boost production and add additional workers
(WABI)
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Guildford, Maine (WABI) -Puritan Medical Products in Guilford is receiving more than $51 million to expand its testing swab production.

The federal funding comes from the CARES Act and will be used to ramp up manufacturing and hire more workers at both the Guilford and Pittsfield facilities.

In April, Puritan was awarded more than $75 million to double production of foam swabs.

That combined with this latest contract equates to at least 90 million foam and flock tip swabs each month, according to Senator Susan Collins.

Puritan is one of only two suppliers worldwide that produce the specialized swabs to test for coronavirus.

President Donald Trump toured the Puritan facility in Guilford in June and touted their status as one of the only producers of medical swabs used in COVID-19 testing in the country. It was the president’s first visit to Maine since taking office.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

