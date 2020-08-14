Partly Cloudy Tonight, A Mix of Sun & Clouds Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slowly build in from the north tonight. That being said, it will remain on the dry side with partly cloudy skies expected. Temperatures will fall back to the mid 50s north, to lower 60s south.

This area of high pressure will stay just to the north tomorrow. The dry weather will continue as well with low humidity. There will be a bit more in the way of clouds for the southern half of the state during the afternoon. Highs will run in the 70s statewide. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are likely for the day on Sunday. There is the chance for an isolated shower as we head into the afternoon and evening. The best chance would be for the southern half of the state. Highs will run in the 70s once again. A cold front will approach the state on Monday. It will likely stay to our west during the day so Monday is trending drier at this point. Skies will be variably cloudy with highs running in the 70s across the region. It’s not until Monday night into Tuesday that we will run the risk for showers and thunderstorms. It will be even cooler on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. High pressure builds in behind the cold front on Wednesday. Skies will clear out and temperatures will warm up a bit in the mid and upper 70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with lows falling back to the mid 50s to lower 60s. Winds light out of the northeast

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with low humidity. Highs will run in the 70s statewide. Breezy, winds northeast at 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with low humidity once again. An isolated shower is possible, especially south. Highs will top out in the 70s across the state. Winds east at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s throughout the region.

Tuesday: A few showers and storms possible. Cooler, highs will run in the upper 60s to mid 70s across the state.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and a bit warmer. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s statewide.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.