Advertisement

Ohio man arrested after police pursuit on Interstate

Ohio man arrested after police pursuit.
Ohio man arrested after police pursuit.(Maine State Police)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Ohio man was arrested after leading Maine State Police on a high-speed chase that began in Pittsfield on Friday.

24-year-old Patrick Smith of Ohio was arrested for Criminal Speeding among other charges.

Police received calls of a silver four-door sedan with Florida plates driving erratically on the Interstate southbound and passing cars in the breakdown lane.

Smith got off the highway in Clinton where police pursued him and finally caught up with him in Fairfield.

Smith was then transported to Somerset County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Members of Piscataquis County react to students testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The two students cases are raising concerns about fall sports, as well as what the return to school could look like.

News

Judge rejects request to strike down ranked choice voting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Ranked Choice Voting

News

Partly Cloudy Tonight, A Mix of Sun & Clouds Tomorrow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Partly Cloudy Tonight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. A Mix of Sun & Clouds expected tomorrow with highs running in the 70s.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

Latest News

News

City of Bangor rescinds no trespass order that was issued to man who was trying to wash away chalk messages in downtown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
City leader’s say that while the officers acted on the information they had at the time, it is not the City’s policy to issue no-trespass orders against citizens engaged in peaceful protest.

News

Maine labor department says they have questions surrounding Lost Wage Assistance Program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
President Trump signed an executive order last week for the Lost Wage Assistance program.

Coronavirus

Intensive care pediatrician talks about COVID-19 in Maine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
A recent study by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that in the last four weeks cases in children have jumped by 90% nationwide.

News

Intensive care pediatrician talks about COVID-19 in Maine

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Retail sales of adult use marijuana to be permitted to begin in October

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Retail sales to those who are 21 years of age or older begins Friday, October 9.

News

Maine Veterans’ Home employee tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC and the Maine Veterans' Home is reporting one case of coronavirus at their home in Bangor.