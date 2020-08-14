Ohio man arrested after police pursuit on Interstate

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Ohio man was arrested after leading Maine State Police on a high-speed chase that began in Pittsfield on Friday.

24-year-old Patrick Smith of Ohio was arrested for Criminal Speeding among other charges.

Police received calls of a silver four-door sedan with Florida plates driving erratically on the Interstate southbound and passing cars in the breakdown lane.

Smith got off the highway in Clinton where police pursued him and finally caught up with him in Fairfield.

Smith was then transported to Somerset County Jail.

