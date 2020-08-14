Advertisement

Northern Light Health helps businesses get back to work

THE NORTHERN LIGHT HEALTH FOUNDATION HELD THEIR WEEKLY VIRTUAL PRESENTATION COVERING GUIDELINES AND TIPS.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Helping business navigate COVID-19 and get back to work.

For the last several months, Northern Light Health has been working with local businesses with weekly webinars.

The goal of the ‘Safe Return to Business’ series is to provide guidance to welcome back employees, customers, volunteers, and students.

Thursday, they were able to share their experiences and ask questions.

They were also able to talk about the challenges they faced and how the businesses have grown from this experience like the importance of being more fluid, reaching out to other businesses, tapping into industry resources, and embracing technology.

Tasha Gardner, Sargent Corporation, said, “We’re kind of a face to face, handshake kind of company and all of sudden you can’t be face to face and shaking hands, and so, but we discovered there’s a lot we can do with what we had.”

“We learned quickly the importance of clear, consistent, and constant communication for your employees. I mentioned that earlier but I can’t stress that enough,” Ryan Albert, Bangor Savings Bank.

Each week of the series can be viewed online at northernlighthealth.org.

