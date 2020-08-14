Advertisement

New Balance factories in Skowhegan and Norridgewock closed after associate tests positive for COVID-19

The factories closed Friday to allow for for additional cleaning.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) -

A New Balance employee has tested positive for COVID 19, causing the second closure of both the Norridgewock and Skowhegan factories.

That’s according to company officials.

The company says this is the first confirmed case for a Maine associate.

The facilities were briefly shutdown in early July as a precaution after an employee showed symptoms similar to those seen with coronavirus.

The factories closed Friday to allow for for additional cleaning.

