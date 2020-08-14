Natural Resources Council of Maine hosts webinar about Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument

PATTEN , Maine (WABI) - Recently President Trump signed into Law the Great American Outdoors Act.

The legislation allocates billions of dollars into rebuilding and repairing national parks across the country.

So could this affect the Katahdin Woods and Waters National monument's future?

This topic was talked about in a webinar hosted by The Natural Resources Council of Maine.

A National Parks Conservation Association official says this area could be eligible.

The money could fund deferred maintenance projects and other improvements like this.

“Snowmobiling trails, skiing, people need sometimes a way to access these trails from private property and this money will allow the acquisition of these access points in order to use some of the recreational areas. We are excited that the great American Outdoors act was signed into law. It was kind of a dream bill,” Kristen Brengel, Senior V.P. of Government Affairs, National Parks Conservation, said.

Ther could be federal funding to help with operations, too.

During the webinar, officials said they would like to have more staff at this national monument.

