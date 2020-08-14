Advertisement

Natural Resources Council of Maine hosts webinar about Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument

Officials talked about the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in a webinar hosted by The Natural Resources Council of Maine.
Officials talked about the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in a webinar hosted by The Natural Resources Council of Maine.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATTEN , Maine (WABI) - Recently President Trump signed into Law the Great American Outdoors Act.

The legislation allocates billions of dollars into rebuilding and repairing national parks across the country.

So could this affect the Katahdin Woods and Waters National monument's future?

This topic was talked about in a webinar hosted by The Natural Resources Council of Maine.

A National Parks Conservation Association official says this area could be eligible.

The money could fund deferred maintenance projects and other improvements like this.

“Snowmobiling trails, skiing, people need sometimes a way to access these trails from private property and this money will allow the acquisition of these access points in order to use some of the recreational areas. We are excited that the great American Outdoors act was signed into law. It was kind of a dream bill,” Kristen Brengel, Senior V.P. of Government Affairs, National Parks Conservation, said.

Ther could be federal funding to help with operations, too.

During the webinar, officials said they would like to have more staff at this national monument.

Click here to see the full webinar.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine Secretary of State reaffirming decision that referendum question on ranked-choice voting will not be on the November ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Republican party is hoping to repeal the state's new law that extends the ranked-choice voting to presidential primaries and presidential elections in Maine.

News

28th annual Taste of Waterville canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This year's event was scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 11th.

News

Tremont leading the way towards MDI energy indepence

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
Nothing says green energy like powering a town by putting a solar array on an old, otherwise useless landfill. That’s what the little town of Tremont, on the southwest corner of MDI, has done.

News

Northern Light Health helps businesses get back to work

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
For the last several months, Northern Light Health has been working with local businesses with weekly webinars.

Latest News

News

Cake Mama opens in Bangor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
From cupcakes, donuts, cinnamon rolls to custom cakes, they've got you covered.

News

Multiple agencies respond to Milford for robbery

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says around ten a.m. they got a call from a woman saying she'd been robbed at her house on Water Street.

News

Maine's roadside oddities

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Senator Susan Collins pays visit to Tex Tech Industries

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The company is known for manufacturing ballistic fabrics worn by military and law enforcement.

News

Roadtrip through some of Maine’s roadside oddities

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Maine's roadside oddities.

Coronavirus

Head of Maine CDC says adults should take health precautions as kids head back to school

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
During Thursday’s Maine CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah says parents should do temperature checks on their kids and be aware of any possible COVID-19 symptoms.