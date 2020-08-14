Motorcycle crash claims the life of man from Baileyville

ORIENT, Maine (WABI) -

A Baileyville man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle in Orient on Monday.

Police say that 71 year old Thomas Harvey was riding on Route 1 when he left the roadway.

Harvey hit several trees and was thrown from his bike.

He was wearing a helmet, according to police.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

