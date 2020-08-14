Motorcycle crash claims the life of man from Baileyville
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORIENT, Maine (WABI) -
A Baileyville man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle in Orient on Monday.
Police say that 71 year old Thomas Harvey was riding on Route 1 when he left the roadway.
Harvey hit several trees and was thrown from his bike.
He was wearing a helmet, according to police.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.