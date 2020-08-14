Advertisement

Members of Piscataquis County react to students testing positive for COVID-19

Foxcroft Academy head of school isn't making any rash decisions about the sports season yet.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Dover-Foxcroft are reacting the news that three students, at two schools, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two are student athletes at Foxcroft Academy. One is a middle school student at SeDoMoCha Middle School.

People in town say they believe the situation appears to be under control.

Earlier this week, Foxcroft Academy canceled preseason workouts after learning the two student athletes participating in them had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In mid -April, Piscataquis County was the last county in Maine to report a case of the coronavirus.

Now there have been six and today the number of active cases is three, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

The two students cases are raising concerns about fall sports, as well as what the return to school could look like.

The head of school Arnold Shorey isnt’t making any rash decisions about the sports season yet.

“Going to wait to see how many cases we actually have before we make a decision. On the 24th I believe it’s for fall preseason only but again we are going to wait and see and hopefully we’ll be able to return back to what normal looks like, Shorey said.”

Athletes like David Scheel are concerned about what this means for the rest of the team.

“We have a big group of seniors and they won’t be able to play their senior year and I won’t be able to get better,” Scheel said.

Shorey says neither of the students contracted the virus while at school.

He has not elaborated on how they may have gotten it.

As for the student at SeDoMoCha Middle School, THE RSU 68 Superintendent tells us the student was not in contact with anyone at the school.

Earlier this week the Piscataquis Regional YMCA decided to close for deep cleaning.

Officials say it’s in response to potential community exposure to the coronavirus.

