Maine Veterans’ Home employee tests positive for coronavirus

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Veterans’ Home is reporting one case of coronavirus at their facility in Bangor.

In a release Friday, they say an employee has tested positive. They say the person last worked at the home on Sunday, August 9th and started showing symptoms on Tuesday, August 11th.

That employee was tested the day after, on Wednesday, and the test was confirmed positive on Thursday.

According to Veterans’ Home officials, the employee is quarantining at home.

While at this time, no other residents or staff are showing symptoms, all of those who live and work on that affected unit are being tested, and residents are quarantining in their rooms.

The Veterans’ Home says they’re working closely with the Maine CDC and have enacted enhanced precautions to prevent the spread of the disease to other residents and staff.

Family members can find updates on the current status at mainevets.org/covid19/ or by calling their information hotline at 561-8742.

