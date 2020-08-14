Advertisement

Maine Veterans’ Home employee tests positive for coronavirus

They say the person last worked at the home in Bangor last Sunday and started showing symptoms on Tuesday.
Maine Coronavirus
Maine Coronavirus(AP Graphics)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Veterans’ Home is reporting one case of coronavirus at their facility in Bangor.

In a release Friday, they say an employee has tested positive. They say the person last worked at the home on Sunday, August 9th and started showing symptoms on Tuesday, August 11th.

That employee was tested the day after, on Wednesday, and the test was confirmed positive on Thursday.

According to Veterans’ Home officials, the employee is quarantining at home.

While at this time, no other residents or staff are showing symptoms, all of those who live and work on that affected unit are being tested, and residents are quarantining in their rooms.

The Veterans’ Home says they’re working closely with the Maine CDC and have enacted enhanced precautions to prevent the spread of the disease to other residents and staff.

Family members can find updates on the current status at mainevets.org/covid19/ or by calling their information hotline at 561-8742.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New Balance factories in Skowhegan and Norridgewock closed after associate tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The factories closed Friday to allow for for additional cleaning.

News

Maine CDC reports 27 new cases, 12 more recoveries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine CDC reports 27 new cases of coronavirus with one cases yet to be classified.

News

Motorcycle crash claims the life of man from Baileyville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

News

Puritan Medical Products awarded $51.2 million to increase swab production

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Puritan Medial Products receiving additional millions from CARES Act to increase production of specialized COVID-19 testing swabs

Latest News

News

Some Theatre Company preparing for their first live performance since the pandemic hit

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Rep. Jared Golden announces new proposal to expand high-speed internet

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Maine Secretary of State reaffirming decision that referendum question on ranked-choice voting will not be on the November ballot

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Republican party is hoping to repeal the state's new law that extends the ranked-choice voting to presidential primaries and presidential elections in Maine.

News

Natural Resources Council of Maine hosts webinar about Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The webinar was hosted by the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

News

28th annual Taste of Waterville canceled

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This year's event was scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 11th.

News

Tremont leading the way towards MDI energy independence

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
Nothing says green energy like powering a town by putting a solar array on an old, otherwise useless landfill. That’s what the little town of Tremont, on the southwest corner of MDI, has done.