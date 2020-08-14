Advertisement

Maine Secretary of State reaffirming decision that referendum question on ranked-choice voting will not be on the November ballot

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Secretary of State is reaffirming his decision that a referendum question on ranked-choice voting will not show up on the November ballot.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Matt Dunlap said, for the second time, a petition by the Maine Republican Party did not get enough valid signatures.

He backed up the decision Wednesday night after an initial review in July.

That’s when he first said the petition came up about 1,700 signatures short of the 63,000 valid signatures needed to be put on the ballot.

The newspaper reports the affirmation will now be considered by a Cumberland County Superior Court judge, who asked Dunlap to review his earlier response.

The Republican party is hoping to repeal the state’s new law that extends the ranked-choice voting to presidential primaries and presidential elections in Maine.

