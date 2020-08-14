Advertisement

Maine labor department says they have questions surrounding Lost Wage Assistance Program

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor is working with MEMA to determine how the state could apply for and use money from a federal disaster relief fund to help unemployed workers.

President Trump signed an executive order last week for the Lost Wage Assistance program.

The program was discussed during Friday’s legislative briefing with the Maine Department of Labor.

President Donald Trump speaks at an event called "Kids First: Getting America's Children Safely Back to School" in the State Dining room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks at an event called "Kids First: Getting America's Children Safely Back to School" in the State Dining room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Commissioner Laura Fortman says the program would provide $300 in federal funds and requires a $100 match from states.

To be eligible for the $300, the state can count the regular weekly benefit already being paid to someone receiving state unemployment.

Fortman says the department does need clarity about the program itself.

“We’re doing our best to understand as much as possible about this because we believe people need benefits, and we’re trying to figure out can this program work? And if so, what would it look like and how can we implement it,” said Fortman.

Maine has until September 10th to apply for the program.

Right now, the Lost Wage Assistance program is set to end December 27th.

View the full meeting here.

View the full release from the U.S. Department of Labor here.

