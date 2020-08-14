Maine DOE to announce update to color coded system for school re-openings

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Department of Education plans to announce an update today to the color coded system for schools. The system is a guide for schools as they plan to reopen in just a few weeks.

At the end of July, the state announced that all 16 Maine counties were classified as green, allowing for in-classroom instruction as long as schools follow safety protocols required by the state.

Red calls for all remote learning, and yellow suggests a hybrid MODEL.

The color assignments are updated every two weeks following the latest data.

