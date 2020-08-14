Advertisement

Maine DOE to announce update to color coded system for school re-openings

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Department of Education plans to announce an update today to the color coded system for schools. The system is a guide for schools as they plan to reopen in just a few weeks.

At the end of July, the state announced that all 16 Maine counties were classified as green, allowing for in-classroom instruction as long as schools follow safety protocols required by the state.

Red calls for all remote learning, and yellow suggests a hybrid MODEL.

The color assignments are updated every two weeks following the latest data.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Puritan Medical Products awarded $51.2 million to increase swab production

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Puritan Medial Products receiving additional millions from CARES Act to increase production of specialized COVID-19 testing swabs

News

Some Theatre Company preparing for their first live performance since the pandemic hit

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Rep. Jared Golden announces new proposal to expand high-speed internet

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Maine Secretary of State reaffirming decision that referendum question on ranked-choice voting will not be on the November ballot

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Republican party is hoping to repeal the state's new law that extends the ranked-choice voting to presidential primaries and presidential elections in Maine.

Latest News

News

Natural Resources Council of Maine hosts webinar about Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The webinar was hosted by the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

News

28th annual Taste of Waterville canceled

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This year's event was scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 11th.

News

Tremont leading the way towards MDI energy independence

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
Nothing says green energy like powering a town by putting a solar array on an old, otherwise useless landfill. That’s what the little town of Tremont, on the southwest corner of MDI, has done.

News

Northern Light Health helps businesses get back to work

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
For the last several months, Northern Light Health has been working with local businesses with weekly webinars.

News

Cake Mama opens in Bangor

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
From cupcakes, donuts, cinnamon rolls to custom cakes, they've got you covered.

News

Multiple agencies respond to Milford for robbery

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says around ten a.m. they got a call from a woman saying she'd been robbed at her house on Water Street.