Maine DOE announces all counties remain green for school re-openings

Maine CDC Director talks concerns of kids going to school and possibly bringing COVID-19 home
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Education updated its color coded system for schools.

All counties remain green.

Two weeks ago, the state announced that all 16 Maine counties were classified as green, allowing for in-classroom instruction as long as schools follow safety protocols required by the state.

The system is mean to guide schools as they plan to reopen in just a few weeks.

Red calls for all remote learning.

Yellow suggests a hybrid model.

The color assignments are updated every two weeks following the latest COVID-19 data from the Maine CDC.

