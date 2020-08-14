Maine CDC reports 27 new cases, 12 more recoveries

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 27 new cases Friday. Penobscot County had the second highest number of new cases.

Maine CDC reports 27 additional coronavirus cases. (WABI)

There are 4,115 total cases so far in the state. The number is up by 26 from Thursday. One case still needs to be classified.

The active number of cases is now at 385, that’s up 14 from Thursday.

For the second day no new deaths are being reported.

There are 3,604 recoveries, up 12 from Thursday.

Penobscot County had the second highest number of new cases with six additional cases being reported by the Maine CDC. (WABI)

Cumberland County has ten more cases for a total of 2,113.

Penobscot County has six additional cases since Thursday.

There are five new cases in Androscoggin County.

Franklin County has two new cases.

There is one new case a piece for Washington, York, Oxford and Sagahdahoc Counties.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.