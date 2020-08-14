Judge rejects request to strike down ranked choice voting

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A federal judge has rejected a request to strike down Maine’s ranked voting system ahead of the November election.

A lawsuit contended ranked voting disenfranchises old and uneducated voters who don’t understand how it works.

U.S. District Judge Lance Walker, who previously upheld the voting system, rejected a request for a preliminary injunction on Friday, just a day after hearing oral arguments.

The voting system allows people to rank candidates from first to last on the ballot.

A candidate who reaches 50% or more in the first round of voting is declared the winner.

If there’s no majority winner, then there are additional voting rounds in which last-place finishers are eliminated and those voters’ second choices are reallocated to the remaining field.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.