Advertisement

Intensive care pediatrician talks about COVID-19 in Maine

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Maine CDC director Nirav Shah says around 9% of the state's COVID cases have been in children age 19 and younger, aligning closely with the national average.

As of Tuesday kids accounted for 371 cases in our state.

But as schools reopen, that number may be on the rise.

We spoke with Jonathan Wood, Senior Lead Physician for Pediatrics at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

"It's a small number of the total nationally. It's a small number of the small number here."

A recent study by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that in the last four weeks cases in children have jumped by 90% nationwide.

"It's pretty clear that kids who get it are less sick. It doesn't mean kids can't get severely ill because they can."

Kids 17 and under are 20 times less likely than adults to be hospitalized but with some schools planning to reopen with in-person learning, Dr. Wood advises caution.

"Obviously it's important that kids are in school and it's important that children have socialization opportunities. It's also important that kids not get sick. Finding that balance... if I had the answer I'd probably win a prize or something."

He says the CDC guidelines should be taken seriously.

"The recommendations that are out there are solid. i'm only frustrated personally by hearing people that want to minimize this."

He also reiterated that masks work and that children are capable of wearing them.

“I took care of a just barely two-year-old who had their mask on. A lovely little mask, Harry Potter, the whole deal. It was great, it was amazing. I complimented both parents about that because they socialized him to that early on even when they were in the house.”

Dr. Wood says as more studies are done, recommendations may change.

“The answer for now is to be smart and pay attention to the science.”

Dr. Wood recommended the American Academy of Pediatrics as a good place for more information for parents.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

National

Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC due to coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during this year’s memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

News

Maine Veterans’ Home employee tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC and the Maine Veterans' Home is reporting one case of coronavirus at their home in Bangor.

Coronavirus

New Balance factories in Skowhegan and Norridgewock closed after associate tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The factories closed Friday to allow for for additional cleaning.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rural families without internet face tough choice on school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On average, the United States is still seeing about 1,000 deaths a day from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country has had more than 5 million confirmed cases and more than 167,000 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

National

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

Coronavirus

Health expert: COVID-19 test positivity rate is key

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A higher state COVID-19 positivity rate means more testing is needed and that the state is losing control over the outbreak, Dr. Richard Besser said.

Back To School

Maine DOE announces all counties remain green for school re-openings

Updated: 4 hours ago
On August 14th, state officials confirmed all Maine counties remain in the green category, allowing for in-person instruction.

News

Maine CDC reports 27 new cases, 12 more recoveries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine CDC reports 27 new cases of coronavirus with one cases yet to be classified.

National

Hospital staff hosts wedding ceremony for COVID-19 patient

Updated: 6 hours ago
Carlos Muniz was set to marry his fiancee, Grace Leimann, last month, but got sick and was hospitalized with COVID-19.