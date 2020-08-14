Advertisement

City of Bangor rescinds no trespass order that was issued to man who was trying to wash away chalk messages in downtown

Chalk messages in downtown Bangor generate controversy
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The city of Bangor has rescinded a no trespass order for a man who was erasing chalk messages in downtown Bangor last weekend.

He’ll now be allowed to return to Pickering Square.

Members of a church group were behind the messages, which some said were hateful and targeted at the LGBTQ community.

Police had been called to deescalate an argument between one of the men writing them and another man who was trying to wash them away.

Bangor Police say the order was issued for harassment, not the act of erasing the text.

City leader’s say that while the officers acted on the information they had at the time, it is not the City’s policy to issue no-trespass orders against citizens engaged in peaceful protest.

The incident has prompted a lot of conversation now about chalk in public spaces, freedom of speech, and the equality of all people.

On the evening of Friday, August 7, 2020, Bangor Police responded to multiple calls about two men involved in an...

Posted by City of Bangor, Maine - City Hall on Friday, August 14, 2020

