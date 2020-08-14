Advertisement

28th annual Taste of Waterville canceled

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Because of the restrictions on large gatherings in our state the 28th Annual Taste of Waterville has been canceled.

This year's event was scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 11th.

The Mid-Maine Chamber hosts the Taste of Waterville and initially moved it due to construction on Main Street and the anticipation of more people allowed at outdoor events.

But organizers say according to the Department of Economic and Community Development, increases beyond the 100-person limit for outdoor gatherings are not expected for the remainder of the year.

Organizers say they will take this extra time to make next year’s Taste of Waterville even bigger and better.

