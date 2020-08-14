2021 Maine State Park annual passes go on sale Saturday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Before school is back in session, how about taking a nice family trip to one of Maine’s State Parks?

There are many to enjoy in our area, and you can do so with an annual park pass.

Those go on sale Saturday, August 15th.

If you buy your 2021 pass early this year, you’ll get to use it for the remainder of this year and then all of next year - for a total of 16 months.

An annual park pass is $55 person, or $105 for a vehicle pass which will admit up to 17 passengers.

Passes can be purchased at a Maine State Park that is "manned."

You can also get them online.

For more information on State Parks in Maine visit the Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry website.

