You can help Champion the Cure challenge by visiting select Dunkin'

(WEAU)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While the Champion the Cure Challenge fundraiser has gone virtual this year, there is another way that you can help out, and enjoy some Dunkin’ at the same time.

The Dunkin’ stores located at Hogan Road in Bangor and Main Road in Hampden are giving away five dollar gift cards to anyone who donates 3 dollars or more to the Champion The Cure efforts.

The annual event is hosted by Northern Light EMMC and raises money for local cancer patient care and research.

For more information and to register to visit ctcchallenge.org

