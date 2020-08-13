Webinar discusses “Open Streets” for business during pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Over the summer, some communities around Maine closed parts of streets to traffic to create space for outdoor dining and other socially distanced interactions.

GrowSmart Maine hosted a webinar today to talk more about strategies for open streets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The discussion focused on the long-term viability of pandemic-based, open streets projects, equity and access concerns, and expanding open streets projects.

“What’s really exciting right now with streets being expansive is its definition around the country to really include dining and retailing, is that I think a lot of these communities are going to find out they may not want these kinds of changes to go away,” said panelist Mike Lydon, Principle at Open Streets.

To see the webinar in full, visit growsmartmaine.org.

