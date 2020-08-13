Wayne Harvey’s Wiffle for a Wish is set to go Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the past dozen year’s Wayne Harvey has held his “Wiffle for a Wish”. It benefits the Make-A-Wish foundation. They are set to play this Saturday at Union Street fields in Bangor.

“The city has been great. We have been going through the whole thing. It’s been like what you have seen everywhere: delay, hold on, wait, what do you see, what are the numbers? How did things change?” says Harvey, “and they finally said we can go. So many people said this is awesome. The response has been great from the city, from the players, from donors, sponsors, people who played in the past. It’s amazing how quickly this has come together.”

Registration closed at 7 PM this evening. Sounds like they will have a full field of teams.

