Advertisement

University of Maine cancels spring break, continues travel restrictions

In addition to changing the schedule for breaks, students will continue learning by remote instruction after Thanksgiving.
As the University of Maine System prepares students to return to campuses around the state, officials have revealed more details of that plan.
As the University of Maine System prepares students to return to campuses around the state, officials have revealed more details of that plan.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -

As the University of Maine System prepares students to return to campuses around the state, officials have revealed more details of that plan.

Among them, defining restrictions on travel students and staff.

University leaders have also cancelled Spring Break as a way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The UMaine System has posted travel guidance that prohibits university-sponsored travel outside of Maine and discourages personal travel by students, staff, or faculty outside of Maine during the fall semester.

Anyone who does leave the state will need to have a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test or quarantine for 14 days if applicable based on state mandates.

A testing summary dashboard has been created to publicly report on aggregate testing activity and results that are a part of the school’s 3-Phase Asymptomatic Screening Strategy.

In addition to changing the schedule for breaks, students will continue learning by remote instruction after Thanksgiving.

Dorms will close at that time.

As of now, the plan is to have students return for the second semester on January 25, a week later than typical.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Survey shows Maine teachers, parents want return to classroom; worried about health, safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Department of Education released the results of the survey as school leaders across the state mull over reopening plans for this fall.

News

Waterville Public Schools lay out plans for students who take the bus

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Waterville Public Schools have now begun to tackle plans for students who take the bus.

News

Backpack giveaway to be held in Augusta

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The Greater Augusta Back to School Program will be handing out backpacks August 16th.

Back To School

UMaine System planning 3 Phase COVID-19 testing

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
School officials say they will be using three phases of testing.

Latest News

News

Orono business owners prepare for influx of UMaine students

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
Orono is a college town. We spoke with business owners about how they are feeling as the start of new school year draws closer.

Family

COMMENTARY: The example we set for our kids is long lasting and not without consequence

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
|
By Jason Old
National Sons and Daughters Day is August 11th. Each day, each hour, each minute, those of us who are parents are challenged to juggle the stress of life and the responsibility to raise our kids the best we know how.

Back To School

RSU 19 prepares for 2020 school year

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Students will be required to complete at-home screening each day before school.

Back To School

University of Maine System COVID-19 testing plan

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
Officials with the University of Maine System laid out their plans Monday for testing for coronavirus cases on their various campuses as students and staff return the next few weeks.

News

Bangor High School science teacher recognized for his excellence

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
John Cangelosi has been selected to receive a Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching.

News

Skowhegan school district given nine options to choose new mascot

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Students will have about three weeks to vote on a new name.