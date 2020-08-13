University of Maine cancels spring break, continues travel restrictions

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -

As the University of Maine System prepares students to return to campuses around the state, officials have revealed more details of that plan.

Among them, defining restrictions on travel students and staff.

University leaders have also cancelled Spring Break as a way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The UMaine System has posted travel guidance that prohibits university-sponsored travel outside of Maine and discourages personal travel by students, staff, or faculty outside of Maine during the fall semester.

Anyone who does leave the state will need to have a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test or quarantine for 14 days if applicable based on state mandates.

A testing summary dashboard has been created to publicly report on aggregate testing activity and results that are a part of the school’s 3-Phase Asymptomatic Screening Strategy.

In addition to changing the schedule for breaks, students will continue learning by remote instruction after Thanksgiving.

Dorms will close at that time.

As of now, the plan is to have students return for the second semester on January 25, a week later than typical.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.