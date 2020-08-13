Two Foxcroft Academy student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Two student athletes at Foxrcroft Academy have tested postie for coronavirus.

The two had been participating in preseason athletic workouts before the school canceled them Tuesday.

Head of School Arnold Shorey tells TV5 the students did not contract the virus at the school.

But he would not elaborate as to where they may have gotten it.

Shorey tells us safety measures have been put into place and that parents have been notified.

They’re being asked to keep watch for symptoms and contact their child’s doctor for guidance.

