Survey shows Maine teachers, parents want return to classroom; worried about health, safety

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A state wide survey of parents, teachers and administrator shows that parents feel schools will be able to put in safety measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19, but they don’t think students will be able to follow them.

The Maine Department of Education released the results of the survey as school leaders across the state mull over reopening plans for this fall. About 45,000 people filled out the survey.

The responses revealed 71% of parents would send their children back to school in person, with 82% of their children eager to return. The survey says 88% to 89% of teachers would return to teach in schools, too.

But 76% of teachers said they were concerned for their own health and 82% said they were concerned for the health of the students.

As each district begins to figure out their reopening plans, the Education Department has released guidance for masks at all times except for breaks, desks three feet apart and teachers keeping six feet of distance from students.

While parents marked that they felt schools will have enough safety COVID-19 safety measures in place, 60% of parents shared they didn't think that students can follow them.

Teachers were even more concerned about their students being able to stay apart and wear masks.

Only 14% agreed or strongly agreed that students would be able to avoid physical contact and only 22% agreed or strongly agreed with the ability of students to wear masks.

