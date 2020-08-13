Advertisement

Stephenie Meyer says more ‘Twilight’ books are planned

Stephenie Meyer signs copies of her book "Life and Death" at Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles, California, on October 12, 2015.
Stephenie Meyer signs copies of her book "Life and Death" at Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles, California, on October 12, 2015.(Credit: David Edwards/MediaPunch/IPX via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — There is still plenty of life in Stephenie Meyer’s “Twilight Saga.”

Meyer is planning at least two more books in her mega-selling vampire series, she said during a recent promotional event. Meanwhile, the author's long-awaited "Midnight Sun" sold more than 1 million copies in its first week, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced Thursday.

While such previous novels as "New Moon" and "Eclipse" were narrated by high school student Bella Swan, "Midnight Sun" is told from the point of view of Bella's lover, the vampire Edward Cullen.

Meyer's new novel came out Aug. 4. She began working on "Midnight Sun" years ago, but set it aside after an early draft leaked online. Her novels have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide, and were adapted into a blockbuster film franchise starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Meyer once vowed never to write another "Twilight" book, but on Monday she revealed during an online event held by the chain store Books-A-Million that she is far from done with Edward and Bella.

“There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write,” she said. “I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it’s there. I am not ready to do that right now. I want to do something brand new.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

