South Paris man arrested in connection with homicide, sexual assault in Massachusetts

A South Paris man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a homicide and sexual assault in Massachusetts, state police said.

State troopers and agents from the Maine Violent Offender Task Force arrested Aaron Parsons, 43, of South Paris at a home in South Paris at about 1 p.m.

Police said Parsons was wanted on a warrant from Massachusetts State Police in connection with a homicide and sexual assault that happened in March.

Massachusetts authorities say that Parsons allegedly strangled his victim in a hotel room and then fled to Maine.

Police said Parsons was arrested without incident and was charged as a fugitive from justice.

He was taken to the Oxford County Jail and will appear in court on Friday.

