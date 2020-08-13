South Paris man arrested in connection with homicide, sexual assault in Massachusetts
PARIS, Maine (WMTW) -
A South Paris man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a homicide and sexual assault in Massachusetts, state police said.
State troopers and agents from the Maine Violent Offender Task Force arrested Aaron Parsons, 43, of South Paris at a home in South Paris at about 1 p.m.
Police said Parsons was wanted on a warrant from Massachusetts State Police in connection with a homicide and sexual assault that happened in March.
Massachusetts authorities say that Parsons allegedly strangled his victim in a hotel room and then fled to Maine.
Police said Parsons was arrested without incident and was charged as a fugitive from justice.
He was taken to the Oxford County Jail and will appear in court on Friday.
