Some business workers in Bangor trying to spread message of love and positivity

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Some workers in downtown Bangor are coming together to spread love and positivity.

It comes just a few days after chalk messages written by members of a local church got a lot of attention in the downtown area.

Some said the messages were hateful toward the LGBTQ plus community.

Now, chalk hearts line part of Harlow Street and go around the corner onto State Street.

Winona Polanski is a store manager for Grass Roots of Maine.

She hopes this simple drawing draws a big message.

”We are trying to make it clear to everyone that we accept everybody. When I was a kid it was when it was not okay to be different and part of being in 2020 was that it’s acceptable to be who you are and express yourself in the way you would like to express yourself,” Polanski said.

Polanski and her friends encourage anyone to copy their drawings around the downtown area.

Just follow the rainbow pattern of hearts.

