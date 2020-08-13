Senator Susan Collins pays visit to Tex Tech Industries

NORTH MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins visited a manufacturing facility that’s now helping in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

She met with employees and took a tour of Tex Tech industries.

The company is known for manufacturing ballistic fabrics worn by military and law enforcement.

Recently workers have adapted to making PPE, like masks and surgical gowns.

The business received a $4.8 million grant 10 years ago with the support of Collins.

“I find that this is an untold story in the state of maine that there are so many terrific companies, many of whom work with the university of maine or the department of defense to develop true cutting edge advanced products, Collins said.”

Collins says she hopes the company can continue to develop products that can create long-term, viable jobs here in Maine.

