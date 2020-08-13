Advertisement

Searsport man facing charges after allegedly smuggling drugs into Somerset County Jail

32-year-old, Tyson Servisky, is due in court on September 9th.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON (WABI) -A Searsport man is facing charges after police say he had someone smuggle drugs into the Somerset County Jail for him.

32-year-old, Tyson Servisky, is charged with trafficking in prison contraband and violating conditions of release.

Police say an investigation revealed mail came to Servisky in May and June that was made to look like his lawyer sent it.

They say they found 8 suboxone strips.

28-year-old Taylor Hustus is accused of sending the packages to Servisky.

She was summonsed for trafficking in prison contraband.

Both are due in court in September.

