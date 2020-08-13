Advertisement

Penobscot Theatre Company prepares to unveil plans for 47th season

“I don’t know any other theatre that’s doing exactly what we’re about to announce.”
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The show must go on - even in the midst of the pandemic.

The traditional ghost light, left on when a theater is unoccupied, has been shining in the Bangor Opera House since March.

Penobscot Theatre Company’s Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport says the last few months have been a wild ride.

"With every wild ride there are definitely silver linings. It's allowed us to be creative in ways that we never even could have imagined before which is where all the best ideas and best innovation comes from."

Theaters have to get creative considering a recent survey by the Maine Arts Commission found more than 50% of people wouldn’t feel comfortable attending a show regardless of venue size.

Some theaters have decided to remove seats or enforce strict social distancing, others have opted to livestream performances, as for the Penobscot Theatre Company...

"We cannot wait to let everybody know what we have in store not only for our regular audiences but for audiences all over the world."

In true dramatic fashion, they're keeping the exact details a secret just a little longer.

“I don’t know any other theatre that’s doing exactly what we’re about to announce.”

You can find out at a virtual town hall Monday August 17th at 7pm on their Facebook page.

"We'll be announcing my new partner at Penobscot Theatre Company which I'm just thrilled about and together we'll be announcing this innovative, exciting, dynamic, out of this world season."

Whatever the 47th season looks like, the members of Penobscot Theatre say they're ready.

"Our whole mission is to serve our community and to serve it with art so we will create art no matter what no matter when, no matter where. It'll be a season unlike any other and absolutely unforgettable."

