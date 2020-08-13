Advertisement

Partly to Mostly Clear Skies Tonight

By Ryan Munn
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a weak cold front positioned to our north which will slowly push to the south through the state overnight into tomorrow morning. It will generally be a dry cold front but may filter some clouds through the state. Skies will be partly cloudy as lows fall back to the mid 50s to lower 60s.

 High pressure from the north will then slowly build into the region tomorrow. With the exception of an isolated shower north, this will keep the weather mainly dry for Friday afternoon and much of the weekend as well. Highs on Friday will be a bit cooler in the 70s to low 80s. The dry, mostly sunny weather will continue on Saturday with low humidity. Highs will run in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few more clouds are possible for the day on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs will run in the 70s to near 80 degrees. The humidity will stay on the low side during the day, however, it will slowly begin to increase with dew points in the mid 60s to start next workweek. An area of low pressure approaches the state this coming Monday. Along with that, showers are possible across the region. It will be on the cooler side as well, highs will run in the low to mid 70 for most areas. Showers are still possible into Tuesday as well. At this point, it looks like the best chance for showers will be during the morning hours. Highs on Tuesday will run in the 70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with lows falling back to the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny skies expected with highs topping out in the 70s to lower 80s. Winds north at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with low humidity. Highs will run in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with low humidity once again. Highs will top out in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s throughout the region.

Tuesday: A few showers possible, highs will run in the 70s across the state.

