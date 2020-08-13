Advertisement

Owners of downtown Bangor business say incident involving employee did not happen

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The owners of a downtown Bangor business are now saying a disturbing incident involving an employee did not happen.

Wednesday we told you about a post from Tea and Tarts about how they said their employee was confronted by two people after leaving the state street business.

They shared how their employee said the people used homophobic slurs and attempted to spit on them.

Thursday morning Tea and Tarts posted on their Facebook page that they have learned that did not happen.

They say, “Our hearts are shattered to know that the trust we had put in this employee has been broken. The individual is no longer employed with Tea & Tarts and, though our hearts are broken over the matter, we wish the best for them and hope that this incident will be a turning point for them. We will respect the privacy and confidentiality of the individual and will not be giving further details on this issue. We are sorry for any distress this caused our community.”

The Bangor Police began investigating the situation when they were made aware of the social media post.

They reached out to the employee and Tea and Tarts.

They say in doing so they learned the alleged incident did not occur and no charges will be filed.

Here is the full post:

Yesterday morning we posted about an event regarding an employee. Last night we found out what we had been told was not...

Posted by Tea & Tarts on Thursday, August 13, 2020

