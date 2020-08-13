Officials say 8-vehicle pile-up on I-295 injures 3

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - According to the Maine State Police, three people were injured in an eight-vehicle pile-up in I-295 in Falmouth Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that at about 2:40 p.m., a trooper responded to a hit-and-run crash northbound near mile-marker 12.

One vehicle involved in the crash continued northbound and was later located by troopers.

Police said while a trooper was speaking with the driver of the other vehicle involved in the initial crash, vehicles began to travel slowly.

The slowing of traffic led to several cars slamming on their brakes, police said.

One vehicle stopped short, causing a rear-end crash. Several more rear-end crashes began happening.

Police said in total, an eight-vehicle pile-up occurred, blocking both travel lanes.

State police said three people were taken to Maine Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, and five vehicles were towed from the crash scene.

