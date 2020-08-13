NY man awaiting trial for murder asks court to make exception to face covering rule

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A man from New York accused of killing a woman in Cherryfield is asking the court to make an exception for him so that he isn't required to wear a face covering at his trial.

39-year-old Carine Reeves is charged with murder for the death of 55-year-old Sally Shaw.

Shaw was found shot to death, her body left on the side of a road in Cherryfield in 2017.

Reeves’ trial is scheduled to begin in late September, one of the first to take place in the state since the pandemic began.

In court documents, his attorney says wearing a mask could prejudice the jury, since in the history of this country, masks have been associated with crime.

Reeves is Black and his attorney argues that the mask requirement would negate Reeves’ Constitutional right.

His lawyer is also asking Reeves not be identified by his alleged nickname of “Terror,” which could also create a prejudice.

No timeline is set as to when the judge could rule on these motions.

