Multiple agencies respond to Milford for robbery

MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - It was a busy Thursday morning for law enforcement in Milford following a reported robbery.

Multiple agencies were involved with searching for two suspects that then lead to a water rescue.

This was the scene on the Penobscot River when they say a man tried to swim across it.

Officials involved in water rescue in Penobscot River. (WABI)

It all started in Milford.

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says around ten Thursday morning they got a call from a woman saying she’d been robbed at her house on Water Street.

When police got there that’s when they say they found out the two people involved had taken off and that led to law enforcement having to rescue a man from a small island in the river when he couldn’t make it across.

William Sheehan is with the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. He said, “Right now the public is safe. we are conducting interviews. one person involved on the scene did have an active arrest warrant so that person was placed in custody.”

Police say everyone involved was located.

Authorities continue to investigate.

We don’t know yet if anyone has been charged in the case.

