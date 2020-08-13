Advertisement

Multiple agencies respond to Milford for robbery

Law enforcement involved in water rescue on Penobscot River.
Law enforcement involved in water rescue on Penobscot River.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - It was a busy Thursday morning for law enforcement in Milford following a reported robbery.

Multiple agencies were involved with searching for two suspects that then lead to a water rescue.

This was the scene on the Penobscot River when they say a man tried to swim across it.

Officials involved in water rescue in Penobscot River.
Officials involved in water rescue in Penobscot River.(WABI)

It all started in Milford.

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says around ten Thursday morning they got a call from a woman saying she’d been robbed at her house on Water Street.

When police got there that’s when they say they found out the two people involved had taken off and that led to law enforcement having to rescue a man from a small island in the river when he couldn’t make it across.

William Sheehan is with the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. He said, “Right now the public is safe. we are conducting interviews. one person involved on the scene did have an active arrest warrant so that person was placed in custody.”

Police say everyone involved was located.

Authorities continue to investigate.

We don’t know yet if anyone has been charged in the case.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Northern Light Health helps businesses get back to work

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
For the last several months, Northern Light Health has been working with local businesses with weekly webinars.

News

Cake Mama opens in Bangor

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
From cupcakes, donuts, cinnamon rolls to custom cakes, they've got you covered.

News

Maine's roadside oddities

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Roadtrip through some of Maine’s roadside oddities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Maine's roadside oddities.

Latest News

News

Maine Maritime Academy changing academic calendar due to coronavirus concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
On Thursday, the Board of Trustees discussed the plan during their annual meeting.

Entertainment

Penobscot Theatre Company prepares to unveil plans for 47th season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
In true dramatic fashion, they're keeping the exact details a secret just a little longer.

News

Penobscot Theatre Company prepares to unveil plans for 47th season

Updated: 3 hours ago
In true dramatic fashion, they're keeping the exact details a secret just a little longer.

News

Partly to Mostly Clear Skies Tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Partly to Mostly Clear Skies Tonight. It will be mostly sunny with low humidity tomorrow.

News

Great white shark sighting confirmed off Wells Beach

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
People at Wells Beach were told not to go into the water above their knees after a confirmed great white shark sighting on Thursday.

News

Owners of downtown Bangor business say incident involving employee did not happen

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
The owners of a downtown Bangor business are now saying a disturbing incident involving an employee did not happen.