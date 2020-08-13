Advertisement

Mostly Sunny, Warm & Less Humid Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure to our north will bring us a nice day today with mostly sunny skies. Plan on a warm but less humid day with high temperatures topping off in the 80s to near 90° with dewpoints expected to be in the mid-50s to near 60°. A secondary cold front will cross the state later today and tonight. This will bring us a little cloudiness for the overnight hours with skies averaging partly cloudy. The front will bring cooler air into the region for the end of the week. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-50s to low 60s. 

Friday looks great with high pressure in control. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with cooler, more seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-70s to low 80s for most locales. There will be an upper level disturbance crossing the state during the day and that could trigger a few showers across the northern half of the state Friday otherwise plan on a mainly dry day. Saturday and Sunday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s to near 80°. Showers will return to the forecast as we start the work week Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny and less humid. Still warm with highs in the 80s to near 90°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 53°-63°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler and comfortable. Highs between 76°-84°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°. 

Monday: Showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

