Mobile home destroyed after fire in Cornith

A mobile home was destroyed by fire in Cornith Wednesday night.
A mobile home was destroyed by fire in Cornith Wednesday night.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CORNITH, Maine (WABI) -The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire broke at a mobile home in Cornith.

It happened a little after 10 Wednesday night on the Grant Road.

Officials said there were two people inside at the time. They both made it out safely.

Corinth Fire Chief, Scott Bragdon, said they believe it was caused by an issue with a generator.

Bragdon said it took several departments about an hour to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

We’re told the mobile home is destroyed.

