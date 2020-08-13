Advertisement

MDI Arts for Justice seeking artists for pop-up art show

The exhibit will encourage constructive community dialogue around racial justice.
(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A committee is seeking artists to produce art for a one-day pop-up art show in downtown Bar Harbor, Art for Justice: Working Towards Equity.

This exhibition plans to explore issues of racial justice and inspire positive change from a place of creativity within the local community.

It will feature new works by local artists that encourage constructive community dialogue and personal introspection around issues of race.

“We are hoping to create a space where white silence from artists is kind of challenged and they’re invited to make work about this subject and simultaneously black indigenous and artists of color are given the space to really explicitly express their concerns around racial justice,” said Dani Robbins, Arts Administrator at ArtWaves.

The show will take place on Sunday, October 4 from 10 am to 6:30 pm. Art will be displayed at two locations in downtown Bar Harbor: the fence of the Bar Harbor Congregational Church at the corner of Kennebec Street and Mount Desert Street and at the Lompoc Cafe and Books on Rodick Street.

For more information on the exhibit, the complete call for artists, or instructions for submitting artworks, visit the MDI Art for Justice Facebook page.

