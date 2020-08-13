Advertisement

Man tries to lure seven year old girl into his car in Dover-Foxcroft

Investigators say the driver tried to lure the child by indicating he had a package to deliver.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police in Dover-Foxcroft are asking people to be alert, especially parents, after they say a man tried to lure a 7-year-old girl into his vehicle.

Police said a dark-colored SUV, possibly a black Chevrolet, was seen Tuesday in the area of West Main Street.

A white male subject, with facial hair, in his twenties, and tan was said to be operating the vehicle.

Investigators say the driver tried to lure the child by indicating he had a package to deliver.

The woman who reported the incident to police said she was not expecting a package and did not know who the man could be.

