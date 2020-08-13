Advertisement

Man possibly tries to lure seven year old girl into his car in Dover-Foxcroft

"I have a package for your mommy"
Investigators say the driver tried to lure the child by indicating he had a package to deliver.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - An alert to people, particularly parents in the Dover-Foxcroft area.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Yesterday, a dark-colored SUV, possibly Black, Chevrolet product, was seen in the area of West...

Posted by Dover-Foxcroft Police on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

It comes after authorities say a man may have tried luring a 7 year old girl into his car.

The incident happened Tuesday in the area of West Main Street.

TV5 spoke with the mother of the young girl. She did not want to be identified but told us she and her daughter were with a group of kids in their backyard. The young girl walked towards the front to release a grasshopper she had caught.

That's when a man in a black truck reportedly drove up, telling the seven year old he quote- had a package for mommy.

The girl did not talk to the man, and immediately told her mom what happened. The woman confirms she was not expecting a package and does not know who the man could be.

Police worked with the 7-year old to try and determine what the driver looked like as well as what type of vehicle he’s driving.

He’s described as a white man with black facial hair and a tan, most likely in his 20s. He may be driving a black Chevrolet truck.

The mother says her daughter is ok however she is on edge. She says their family moved to Maine from out of state five years ago because they thought they’d be safe here. She warns other parents to watch their children vigilantly pointing out it was just a few seconds that her daughter walked out of her view.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle is asked to call Dover-Foxcroft police at 564-8021.

