Maine Supreme Court rules people’s veto effort to overturn NECEC transmission line unconstitutional

A rendering shows what the proposed NECEC transmission line project would look like. SOURCE: Clean Energy Matters
A rendering shows what the proposed NECEC transmission line project would look like. SOURCE: Clean Energy Matters(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -

The Maine Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a people’s veto effort to overturn a controversial transmission line in western Maine is unconstitutional.

The New England Clean Energy Connect is a $1 billion project calls for a transmission line to be built through western Maine to bring electricity into Maine to reach Massachusetts.

Opponents of the project had sought to overturn the regulatory approval of construction of the transmission line through a people’s veto on the November ballot.

Avangrid, the company behind the project, sued the Maine Secretary of State's Office after it approved the people's veto to appear on the ballot.

The justice’s ruled unanimously Thursday that the initiative fails to meet the constitutional requirements to appear on the ballot and exceeds the powers granted by the Maine Constitution for people’s vetoes.

