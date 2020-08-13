Advertisement

Maine Maritime Academy changing academic calendar due to coronavirus concerns

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Maritime Academy says they plan to fit 14 to 15 weeks of work into a 12 week semester due to coronavirus concerns.

That means students will leave for Thanksgiving break and will not return to campus until January.

On Thursday, the Board of Trustees discussed the plan during their annual meeting.

The campus plans to reopen and hold-in person courses August 31st.

According to the board, out-of-state tuition numbers are up.

However 60% of their student population on campus this semester are from Maine.

The board says students are interested in a hands-on education, that’s why they feel that their enrollment numbers are steady.

Instructors who hold classes that do need to meet in person will have to make sure proper distancing is being followed.

They’ll also have to use PPE and sanitization.

All students are required to participate in a COVID-19 testing program upon arrival to campus.

First year Regimental Students will report to campus next week.

To view their full plan visit their website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Entertainment

Penobscot Theatre Company prepares to unveil plans for 47th season

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
In true dramatic fashion, they're keeping the exact details a secret just a little longer.

News

Penobscot Theatre Company prepares to unveil plans for 47th season

Updated: 35 minutes ago
In true dramatic fashion, they're keeping the exact details a secret just a little longer.

News

Partly to Mostly Clear Skies Tonight

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
Partly to Mostly Clear Skies Tonight. It will be mostly sunny with low humidity tomorrow.

News

Great white shark sighting confirmed off Wells Beach

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
People at Wells Beach were told not to go into the water above their knees after a confirmed great white shark sighting on Thursday.

Latest News

News

Owners of downtown Bangor business say incident involving employee did not happen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
The owners of a downtown Bangor business are now saying a disturbing incident involving an employee did not happen.

News

Maine Supreme Court rules people’s veto effort to overturn NECEC transmission line unconstitutional

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The justice’s ruled unanimously Thursday that the initiative fails to meet the constitutional requirements to appear on the ballot and exceeds the powers granted by the Maine Constitution for people’s vetoes.

News

Maine CDC is reporting 21 new cases of coronavirus in the state

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC is reporting 21 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

Community

Bangor thrift store seeking volunteers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Saturday is their busiest day and they could use a few extra hands.

Community

Camden to host Summer Sounds Concert on Sunday afternoon

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The concert is put on by the town and Camden National Bank.

News

1,500 Mainers file new unemployment claims, state says

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Labor officials said 1,500 initial claims were filed for state unemployment and 280 claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.