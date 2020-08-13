Maine Maritime Academy changing academic calendar due to coronavirus concerns

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Maritime Academy says they plan to fit 14 to 15 weeks of work into a 12 week semester due to coronavirus concerns.

That means students will leave for Thanksgiving break and will not return to campus until January.

On Thursday, the Board of Trustees discussed the plan during their annual meeting.

The campus plans to reopen and hold-in person courses August 31st.

According to the board, out-of-state tuition numbers are up.

However 60% of their student population on campus this semester are from Maine.

The board says students are interested in a hands-on education, that’s why they feel that their enrollment numbers are steady.

Instructors who hold classes that do need to meet in person will have to make sure proper distancing is being followed.

They’ll also have to use PPE and sanitization.

All students are required to participate in a COVID-19 testing program upon arrival to campus.

First year Regimental Students will report to campus next week.

To view their full plan visit their website.

