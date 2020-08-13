AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 21 new cases of coronavirus in the state brings the total number of cases in maine to 4,089 cases.

There are 371 active cases which is six more than Wednesday. 13 more people have recovered from COVID-19 bringing that number to 3,592.

Taking a look at cases county by county throughout the state, there are two new cases in Piscataquis county, that number moving up to six.

In Hancock county the total case count is now 40, that’s up three from Wednesday. Same in Penobscot county, where the total number of cases also went up by three for a total of 156 cases.

The Cumberland County case count went up by six bringing the total to 2,103.

There are two new cases being reported in Androscoggin County.

There is still one unknown case.

