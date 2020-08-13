Head of Maine CDC says adults should take health precautions as kids head back to school

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As kids get ready to head back to school, the head of the Maine CDC says that there are some things parents can do who may be concerned about their child bringing coronavirus home with them.

During Thursday’s Maine CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah says parents should do temperature checks on their kids and be aware of any possible COVID-19 symptoms.

Also make sure your child is feeling well before sending them to school.

While there is a chance COVID-19 can be transmitted from kids to adults, Shah says that it is not a significant risk, and is also not based on a lot of data.

“As more scientific data are procured and developed as we go through the school year, we’ll have a better characterization of what that risk is. In the meantime, the best things you can do is to work with kids to make sure they are safe and healthy, as well as take steps yourself to make sure you are healthy as possible as you go into the school year yourself,” said Shah.

Shah adds that adults should be up to do date on necessary health care needs such as immunizations.

