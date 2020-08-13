Advertisement

Head of Maine CDC says adults should take health precautions as kids head back to school

Health officials say the influenza vaccine is more important now than ever before.
Health officials say the influenza vaccine is more important now than ever before.(Storyblocks)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As kids get ready to head back to school, the head of the Maine CDC says that there are some things parents can do who may be concerned about their child bringing coronavirus home with them.

During Thursday’s Maine CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah says parents should do temperature checks on their kids and be aware of any possible COVID-19 symptoms.

Also make sure your child is feeling well before sending them to school.

While there is a chance COVID-19 can be transmitted from kids to adults, Shah says that it is not a significant risk, and is also not based on a lot of data.

“As more scientific data are procured and developed as we go through the school year, we’ll have a better characterization of what that risk is. In the meantime, the best things you can do is to work with kids to make sure they are safe and healthy, as well as take steps yourself to make sure you are healthy as possible as you go into the school year yourself,” said Shah.

Shah adds that adults should be up to do date on necessary health care needs such as immunizations.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Biden calls for mask mandate

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Joe Biden says masks should be mandatory in every state for at least the next three months.

Coronavirus

Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday said he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Politics

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate over the next three months.

National

CDC issues coronavirus warning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The CDC Director has a strong warning for Americans regarding COVID-19.

Latest News

National Politics

US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

Coronavirus

Two Foxcroft Academy student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The two had been participating in preseason athletic workouts before the school canceled them Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Family kicked off Southwest Airlines flight after boy with autism wouldn’t wear mask

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
All passengers over the age of 2 must wear a mask. There are no exceptions.

Coronavirus

Chicken wings test positive for coronavirus in China

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Health officials tested people who came in contact with the product, and all results were negative. Officials did not say the brand of the chicken product.

Coronavirus

Texas family kicked off Southwest flight over kid's mask

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A 3-year-old boy with autism wouldn't wear a face mask on the plane, so Southwest had to ask him and his family to get off.

Back To School

University of Maine cancels spring break, continues travel restrictions

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
As the University of Maine System prepares students to return to campuses around the state, officials have revealed more details of that plan.