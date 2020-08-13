Advertisement

Great white shark sighting confirmed off Wells Beach

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WELLS, Maine (WMTW) - People at Wells Beach were told not to go into the water above their knees after a confirmed great white shark sighting on Thursday.

Police said that at noon several beachgoers told a lifeguard about seeing fins in the water.

Lifeguards were going to investigate on jet skis when the harbor master received a call from the Maine Marine Patrol about a confirmed great white shark sighting off of the bell buoy at the mouth of Wells Harbor, police said.

The shark was believed to be 9 feet long.

Police said the harbor master and the fire chief responded to the area but could not locate the shark.

Lifeguards cleared the beaches at Drakes Island and Wells Beach.

People were urged not to go in the water past their knees, if at all.

Police said the shark has not been spotted again, but said lifeguards will remain vigilant in case the shark remains in the area.

Officials said it is not uncommon for great white sharks to be in Maine waters this time of year.

Any sightings should be reported to authorities immediately.

Last month, a New York woman died after she was attacked by a great white shark while swimming off of Bailey Island.

It was the first deadly shark attack in Maine history.

