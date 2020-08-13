Foxcroft Academy suspends summer workouts due to health/safety concerns, A.D. Tim Smith steps down

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Late Tuesday night Foxcroft Academy suspended summer workouts over concern for the health and safety of their student athletes. The concern over COVID-19 exposure is consistently there now for everyone. The school released a statement and told us it was only as a precaution. The school stated today it is unable to comment on any medical information specific to students or staff. They’re working with medical professionals to make sure they take all the proper steps to protect the health of the school and community. Athletic activities will resume when it is safe to do so. They have no confirmation of any test results. Although, they are unable to share any specifics due to privacy. Also, this morning, Athletic Director Tim Smith stepped down. He had held the position since 2003. Jaclyn Tourtelotte, their Athletic Trainer and Assistant Director of Athletics, has been named the interim Athletic Director. Smith, a 1987 Foxcroft graduate, shared a statement on his decision step down.

“It’s the right time to move on to another facet of my professional career, while still working at the Academy with other duties,” says former Athletic Director Tim Smith, “You know when the time is right to do something different and I think the time is now while still serving the school that I love.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.