Advertisement

Foxcroft Academy suspends summer workouts due to health/safety concerns, A.D. Tim Smith steps down

Foxcroft suspends summer workouts, Athletic Director steps down
Foxcroft suspends summer workouts, Athletic Director steps down
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Late Tuesday night Foxcroft Academy suspended summer workouts over concern for the health and safety of their student athletes. The concern over COVID-19 exposure is consistently there now for everyone. The school released a statement and told us it was only as a precaution. The school stated today it is unable to comment on any medical information specific to students or staff. They’re working with medical professionals to make sure they take all the proper steps to protect the health of the school and community. Athletic activities will resume when it is safe to do so. They have no confirmation of any test results. Although, they are unable to share any specifics due to privacy. Also, this morning, Athletic Director Tim Smith stepped down. He had held the position since 2003. Jaclyn Tourtelotte, their Athletic Trainer and Assistant Director of Athletics, has been named the interim Athletic Director. Smith, a 1987 Foxcroft graduate, shared a statement on his decision step down.

“It’s the right time to move on to another facet of my professional career, while still working at the Academy with other duties,” says former Athletic Director Tim Smith, “You know when the time is right to do something different and I think the time is now while still serving the school that I love.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Wayne Harvey’s Wiffle for a Wish is set to go Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Wayne Harvey's Wiffle for a Wish is set to go Saturday.

Sports

Legendary Winslow football coach Mike Siviski retires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Winslow football coaching legend Mike Siviski has retired.

Sports

Vermont fall sports update eliminates contact football for fall, indoor volleyball, MPA still working toward fall season

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Vermont fall sports update.

Sports

Maine women’s basketball ranked top 25 nationally in GPA, spending summer learning about racial inequality

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Maine women's basketball ranks top 25 nationally in GPA

Latest News

Sports

Gilmore earns Sub 5 Track Club scholarship

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Gilmore earns Sub 5 Track Club scholarship

Sports

The Maine Event golf tournament set to showcase state’s best

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
The Maine Event golf tournament set to showcase state's best.

Sports

Bangor City Council to consider putting Cameron Stadium upgrades on November ballot

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Bangor City Council reintroducing a project to fix up Cameron Stadium. The first reading Monday night and in two weeks councilors will vote to put it on the November ballot.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

UMaine women’s hoops, Millan get back to training

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
UMaine women’s basketball holding summer workouts. All members have tested negative for COVID-19. They are wearing masks while training but it’s a step towards normal...

Sports

Bet You Can’t: Motor City U19 rounds the bases

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Motor City U19 takes on our "I bet you can't" challenge.