Camden to host Summer Sounds Concert on Sunday afternoon

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) -

A summer concert is set for this Sunday in Camden.

“The Right Track Band” will perform from 3 til 5 at the Camden Snow Bowl on Barnestown Road.

The concert is put on by the town and Camden National Bank.

Organizers have set up the event space to allow for safely distanced assigned spaces for 100 people on the hill facing the lodge.

Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets and any snacks you might want to enjoy, plus your face coverings since those are required.

You can get a family of three in for $25 or it’s $10 per person.

Tickets need to be ordered ahead of time.

You can do that at camdenoperahouse.com

